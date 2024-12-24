Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement

Wrong-way driver in crash that killed Vegas police officer was in US illegally: ICE

Officer Colton Pulsipher killed in wrong-way crash Dec. 12

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
A wrong-way driver who killed an off-duty Las Vegas police officer earlier this month was in the U.S. illegally, federal officials told local media outlets.

On Dec. 12, Fernando Jimenez-Jimenez, 31, drove a Ford F150 the wrong way on the northbound side of Interstate 15, colliding with the Toyota Corolla of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Officer Colton Pulsipher, 29, in the process, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Both men died.

Jimenez-Jimenez, a Mexican citizen, entered the U.S. twice in 2019 "and was returned to Mexico on an order of expedited removal," a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson told local FOX5.

In January 2020, Jimenez-Jimenez applied for admission to the U.S. with Customs and Border Protection in Brownsville, Texas, but he was ordered to be deported in December 2021 by an immigration judge, ICE said. 

Officer Colton Pulsipher official photo

Officer Colton Pulsipher had been with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department since 2017, the department said on Facebook. He served in the tourist safety division, traffic bureau. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department/Facebook)

Jimenez-Jimenez had alcohol and marijuana containers in his truck when the crash happened, Nevada State Police told FOX5. Toxicology results are pending. 

Pulsipher had been with LVMPD since 2017 and was assigned to the tourist safety division traffic bureau "where he worked tirelessly to protect and serve our community," LVMPD said on Facebook. He was heading home after his shift when the crash happened.

LVMPD officer's funeral

Officer Colton Pulsipher's casket is seen will fellow officers as pallbearers on Dec. 18, 2024.  (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department/Facebook)

He leaves behind a wife and three young children, LVMPD said on Facebook. 

A subsequent department post included photographs from his memorial service in Moapa, where he lived, on Dec. 18.

Officer Colton Pulsipher's casket with offices paying respects

Officers pay their respects to fallen Officer Colton Pulsipher who was killed in a wrong-way crash on Dec. 12, 2024. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department/Facebook)

"Officer Pulsipher served with courage, integrity, and dedication, always putting the safety of others before his own," the LVMPD post said. "Rest easy, Officer Pulsipher. We’ve got it from here." 