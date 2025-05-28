Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Woman severely beaten during invasion at Beanie Babies tycoon's home: report

Nevada man charged with attempted murder after allegedly leaving a woman in a coma at Ty Warner's home

Peter D'Abrosca
Published
close
A man suspected of savagely beating a woman inside Beanie Babies tycoon Ty Warner's Montecito, California mansion has been charged with first-degree attempted murder and other violent crimes, according to a report.

According to a criminal complaint, 42-year-old Russell Maxwell Phay of Henderson, Nevada, broke into a home owned by "T. Warner" and beat a woman identified as "L. Malek Aslanian," within inches of her life. 

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office told NBC News that "T. Warner" is Ty Warner, the owner of Ty Inc., which manufactures the stuffed children's toys.

The Santa Barbara District Attorney's Office could not immediately be reached for comment.

CRYPTO INVESTOR ACCUSED OF SADISTICALLY TORTURING BIZ PARTNER IN NYC LUXURY TOWNHOUSE

Ty Inc. CEO Ty Warner smiles in a red tie and black jacket

Feb. 16, 2003: In this file photo, Ty Warner, Beanie Baby creator, arrives at the Toy Fair to sign "Decade," the 10th anniversary baby bear in New York. (AP)

The incident occurred on May 21. 

The complaint, signed by Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch, alleges that Phay "did unlawfully and with malice aforethought attempt to murder a human being," and that he left Malek Aslanian "in a comatose state due to brain injury." 

He was also charged with assault with a force likely to produce great bodily injury, residential burglary with a person present, kidnapping, and obstructing or delaying a peace officer. 

According to a press release from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, police responded to a burglary at the home, and when they arrived, found Malek Aslanian severely beaten. 

Various colors and variets of Beanie Babies stuffed animals

Beanie Babies from Mina's in Bellevue in 1998. (Mandy Lunn/USA TODAY NETWORK)

NYC EXECUTIVE USED APARTMENT TO RAPE, TORTURE WOMEN IN 'CALCULATED CAMPAIGN OF VIOLENCE': PROSECUTORS

Police found Phay barricaded in an upstairs bathroom. He allegedly jumped from the second story window to escape, only to be immediately captured by police with the help of a police K9. 

A release from Savrnoch's office says that Phay is scheduled to appear in Santa Barbara Superior Court for the first time on June 2. He is being held on $1 million bail. According to Santa Barbara County jail records, Phay is still in custody. 

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office declined to comment. 

Santa Barbara County Courthouse

The Santa Barbara County Courthouse in California. (Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to the Santa Barbara Public Defender's Office. 

Read the criminal complaint here:

Peter D'Abrosca joined Fox News Digital in 2025 after four years as a politics reporter at The Tennessee Star. 

He grew up in Rhode Island and is a graduate of Elon University. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.