CRIME
Woman missing in Phialdelphia after golf cart abduction

The suspect exited a utility task vehicle, pulled out a firearm at a female victim and shoved her into the passenger seat

Audrey Conklin
By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
Philadelphia police are still searching for an unknown woman abducted by a man in a golf cart at gunpoint on the morning of Feb. 18.

The male suspect, whose whereabouts is also unknown, was driving a two-seat, maroon and black Polaris Northstar XP 1000 utility task vehicle when he pulled into a WSFS bank parking lot off Aramingo Avenue and discharged a firearm at the ground, the Philadelphia Police Department (PPD) said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital.

He then traveled across Aramingo Avenue toward a Wawa and Applebee's in Philadelphia's Olde Richmond neighborhood, where a witness saw him pull up on the curb, exit the vehicle, pull out a firearm at a female victim, grab her, and shove her into the cart's passenger seat.

The suspect then fled the scene in the golf cart westbound from Aramingo toward Cumberland Street. 

TEMPLE POLICE SHOOTING SUSPECT SHOT OFFICER 3 MORE TIMES AS COP LAY ON GROUND WITH HEAD WOUND: OFFICIALS

    A man driving a golf car in Philadelphia's Olde Richmond neighborhood Saturday morning allegedly abducted a woman and forced her into the vehicle at gunpoint. (Philadelphia PD/ Google Maps)

    Philadelphia police are still searching for a woman abducted by a man driving a golf cart in Philadelphia on Saturday, Feb. 18. (Philadelphia PD)

PPD arrived at the scene soon after the incident but have been unable to locate the suspect or victim as of Tuesday.

TEMPLE UNIVERSITY OFFICER FATALLY SHOT IN HEAD IS SON OF FORMER TEXAS POLICE CHIEF: ‘SELFLESS SERVICE’

The victim is described as a White female in her late 20s to early 30s wearing a light-colored jacket, dark shirt and black jeans with a white design on the left leg. She was carrying a black bag.

The male suspect, whose whereabouts is also unknown, was driving a two-seat, maroon and black Polaris Northstar XP 1000 golf cart.

The male suspect, whose whereabouts is also unknown, was driving a two-seat, maroon and black Polaris Northstar XP 1000 golf cart. (Philadelphia PD)

The suspect is described as a White male standing about 6 ft. with ripped blue jeans; a brown, plaid smock shirt; and a green, beanie-style hat.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the apparent abduction to contact the PPD Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251/66/64 or 911. Anonymous tipsters can send information to 
215-686-TIPS (8477) or tips@phillypolice.com.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.