Florida teens in custody after 14-year-old girl found shot to death, burnt: sheriff

Two teen boys in Florida are accused of fatally shooting a 14-year-old girl and setting her on fire along a wooded walking trail last week in what authorities are calling a "horrific" killing.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson told reporters Thursday that the body has been identified as Danika Troy. He said Danika’s mother reported her as a runaway on Monday.

"Unbeknownst to the mother, Danika was murdered the previous night," Johnson said.

A passerby discovered Danika’s body along a wooded area off Kimberly Road in Pace, a town about 16 miles northeast of Pensacola, and called 911, Johnson said.

Investigators quickly identified the suspects as 14-year-old Kimahri Blevins and 16-year-old Gabriel Williams and took them into custody.

"This is where it gets really horrific," Johnson said.

Williams allegedly stole his mother’s handgun and shot Danika.

"It’s bad enough you kill a 14-year-old. You’re 14. You’re 16," Johnson said. "Shoot her multiple times, and then they set her on fire."

Johnson said investigators are still working to determine a motive.

"They have been interviewed, but the motive that they’re giving doesn’t fit the forensics or any facts of the case, so we don’t have a legit motive," he told reporters.

Blevins and Williams supposedly knew the victim from school, according to Johnson. He believed the two teens have had previous "run-ins" with law enforcement, though he could not immediately say if they had earlier arrests.

Blevins and Williams are being held at the Department of Juvenile Justice on premeditated first-degree murder charges.

"You don’t want to go out and see a burnt child with bullet holes," Johnson said. "That’s not something you sign up for."

Johnson said no parents have been charged at this time, though investigators are "looking into it."

The sheriff’s office is working with the State Attorney to charge both teens as adults.

"If you do an adult crime, you gotta do adult time," Johnson said.