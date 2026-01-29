ICE ended Maine enforcement surge, GOP senator says, citing Noem

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has ceased "enhanced" activity in Maine, Republican Sen. Susan Collins said in a post on X, citing Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

"While the Department of Homeland Security does not confirm law enforcement operations, I can report that Secretary Noem has informed me that ICE has ended its enhanced activities in the State of Maine," Collins noted in the post.

"There are currently no ongoing or planned large-scale ICE operations here. I have been urging Secretary Noem and others in the Administration to get ICE to reconsider its approach to immigration enforcement in the state. I appreciate the Secretary's willingness to listen to and consider my recommendations and her personal attention to the situation in Maine. ICE and Customs and Border Patrol will continue their normal operations that have been ongoing here for many years," Collins continued.

"I will continue to work with the Secretary on efforts to end illegal immigration, drug smuggling, and other transnational criminal activity," she added.

Fox News Digital reached out to DHS and ICE for comment but did not immediately receive responses.

Collins noted in a Wednesday post on X that she had spoken to Noem.

"I have spoken with the White House and with DHS Secretary Noem about the ICE operations. I asked Secretary Noem to pause the operations in both Maine and Minnesota. I believe they should be reviewed and far more targeted in their scope," she said in the post.

"I have also called for an independent investigation into the tragic shooting of Alex Pretti. At this time of heightened tensions, these steps are necessary to help improve trust, accountability, and safety," she added in the Wednesday post.