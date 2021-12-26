Woman loses arm in Las Vegas car crash, driver arrested

A woman was transported to the hospital for an emergency arm amputation after being involved in a single UTV car crash when the vehicle she was in rolled over in a Las Vegas parking lot Friday night.

KVVU-TV reports that the woman, believed to be in her 20s, was one of three passengers in the accident. Police reportedly arrived shortly before 9 p.m. Friday night to find the driver and three injured passengers.

LAS VEGAS UBER DRIVER SEXUALLY ASSAULTS SLEEPING PASSENGER, STRANGLES WOMAN AS SHE BEGS HIM TO STOP: REPORTS

The driver, identified by police as Yasmani Flaman, lost control of the vehicle, which resulted in the UTV flipping upright before authorities arrived on the scene.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police arrested the 26-year-old man for reckless driving resulting in substantial bodily harm.

The other two passengers were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Fox News has reached out to the North Las Vegas police department for more information on the crash.

The Department continues to investigate the accident and asks to contact them at 702-633-9111 for any additional information.