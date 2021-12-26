Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas
Published

Woman loses arm in Las Vegas car crash, driver arrested

The driver was arrested for reckless driving resulting in substantial bodily harm

By Emmett Jones | Fox News
A woman was transported to the hospital for an emergency arm amputation after being involved in a single UTV car crash when the vehicle she was in rolled over in a Las Vegas parking lot Friday night.

KVVU-TV reports that the woman, believed to be in her 20s, was one of three passengers in the accident. Police reportedly arrived shortly before 9 p.m. Friday night to find the driver and three injured passengers. 

Yasmani Flaman arrested for reckless driving after crashing a UTV, resulting in an arm amputation of one passenger

Yasmani Flaman arrested for reckless driving after crashing a UTV, resulting in an arm amputation of one passenger (LVMPD)

The driver, identified by police as Yasmani Flaman, lost control of the vehicle, which resulted in the UTV flipping upright before authorities arrived on the scene.

Police arrested the 26-year-old man for reckless driving resulting in substantial bodily harm. 

The other two passengers were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Fox News has reached out to the North Las Vegas police department for more information on the crash.

The Department continues to investigate the accident and asks to contact them at 702-633-9111 for any additional information. 

Your Money