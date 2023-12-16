Expand / Collapse search
Woman jumps into Nebraska soldier’s arms as troop returns from deployment for Christmas in heartwarming video

91 soldiers with Troop C, 1-134th Cavalry Squadron were returning from a 10-month deployment to the Middle East

The soldier, one of 91 returning with Troop C, 1-134th Cavalry Squadron, was nearly knocked over by the excited welcome home last week.

One woman couldn’t wait any longer to welcome her solider home to Nebraska from a 10-month deployment. 

The woman raced to meet her loved one who barely had time to put down his bag before she catapulted herself into his arms, causing him to stagger back as he embraced her, a heartwarming video shared by the Nebraska National Guard and the U.S. Army on social media showed. 

The soldier was one of 91 from Troop C, 1-134th Cavalry Squadron who were returning from the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield, according to the Nebraska National Guard and KLKN-TV. 

Troop C, which is based in Beatrice, Nebraska, landed at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Lincoln, on Dec. 7 just in time for Christmas.

Woman hugs a soldier returning from deployment

Soldiers from Troop C, 1-134th Cavalry Squadron with the Nebraska National Guard returned home from a 10-month deployment last week.  (Nebraska National Guard )

The troop was deployed to different parts of the Middle East but mainly Kuwait, doing security operations and training with allied forces, according to KLKN after being deployed last February. 

Another one of the soldiers coming home for the holidays was Matias Domingo whose wife gave birth two months ago and told KLKN he’s looking forward to spending his first Christmas with his new daughter. 

Family hugs solider returning from deployment

The soldiers were deployed to the Middle East as part of Operation Spartan Shield.  (Nebraska National Guard)

"I was definitely counting down the days," Domingo told the station. "It’s a feeling that I can’t explain right now, but I am definitely very excited to be back home." 

His wife Brianne said, "It’s just nice that he gets to spend time with her now and get that bond with her." 

Girl embraces her soldier father

The unit returned to Nebraska just in time for Christmas.  (Nebraska National Guard)

"I'm just excited to be back and missed both of them a bunch," Chase Adams said while holding his little girl. "And lots of things have changed and ready to pick up our life back." 

Staff Sgt. Kelly Byrne told the station that his family has history with the troop.

"Personally, I jumped at the opportunity for this mission because my grandpa and my great-grandpa were members of this unit in their respective days of service," he explained. "So, it means a lot to be a part of it." 