Son sobs into military father's arms during surprise visit from two-year deployment

An elementary school boy cried with joy after seeing his military father in a surprise visit from a two-year deployment, a Virginia news outlet reported.

"It is a special homecoming for one Henrico County family," a WTVR CBS 6 Web anchor reported.

Army Staff Sgt. Brandon Cole, who returned home after being stationed in Germany for two years, surprised his two children at their schools in Henrico County, Virginia.

With the help of administrators, Cole’s daughter and son had no idea that their dad was back home in Virginia.

"It’s been a long time since I’ve seen the kids, so I’m nervous and excited," Cole said. "I hope it gets the same reaction out of them as they’re going to get from me."

Administrators brought Cole into his daughter Morgan’s classroom at Quioccasin Middle school.

"She's actually sitting by the front door, so we're going to outside and come around to the second door."

Cole walked into the classroom with a bouquet of flowers for his daughter.

"Hey, baby," Cole said once his daughter saw him, and they walked toward each other.

"We got to go get your brother," Cole told his daughter.

Cole said that his son’s school is going to be more "nerve-wracking" since there are a lot of people there.

Cole walked right into his son’s classroom at Skipwith Elementary which was filled with a lot of other students. Cole snuck behind his son without his son even noticing he was there behind him, saying, "What’s up, buddy."

His son gasped and then hugged his dad.

"You all right, buddy?" Cole said to his son as his son wiped away tears.

"Yeah," his son replied.

The classroom cheered and clapped for the reunion.

"I’m home," he said. "I’m here to get you out of school."

"I’ll watch these videos, and I’ll cry and it’s so heartwarming," Morgan said. "But I never would have expected it to happen to me."

Cole said his children are his "pride and joy."

"So whether it be for four days, or I’m here for the next three, four years just an hour up the road, and I get to see them every weekend, it doesn’t change," he said. "Every time I touch them, every time I hug them, you can’t replace that feeling."