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Caribbean

Woman gives birth midflight as air traffic controller suggests fitting name for baby

A controller quipped 'tell her she's got to name it Kennedy' as flight BW005 approached its destination airport

Lorraine Taylor By Lorraine Taylor Fox News
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Talk about making an entrance – a sky-high entrance.

A woman gave birth midair Friday on a flight from Kingston, Jamaica to New York, turning a routine trip into a high-altitude delivery.

Caribbean Airlines said the surprise birth happened on flight BW005. The flight from Kingston to New York was expected to take about four hours. 

As the flight neared its destination, pilots alerted air traffic control about the unexpected medical situation.

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Caribbean Airlines Boeing 737-800 taxiing.

A woman gave birth midflight on a Caribbean Airlines trip from Kingston, Jamaica, to New York, prompting pilots to alert air traffic control as the plane approached its destination.

"We have a passenger, a pregnant passenger, who is going into labor at this time," a pilot said in audio obtained by CBS News.

After coordinating medical crews to meet the plane at the gate, a controller is heard asking, "Is it out yet?" When the pilots confirmed the woman had given birth onboard, another controller chimed in with a fitting suggestion.

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Empty airplane seats with blue sky and clouds visible through window.

The crew handled the situation without declaring an emergency, and both the mother and newborn received medical care after landing. (iStock)

"Alright, tell her she’s got to name it Kennedy," the controller said, a nod to the airport where the flight was about to land.

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Kennedy International Airport terminal building in New York City.

An air traffic controller jokingly suggested naming the newborn "Kennedy" after the airport where the flight was landing.

Caribbean Airlines said that, while the birth was unexpected, the crew never declared an emergency during the flight. Instead, the airline praised its crew, who "managed the situation in accordance with established procedures, ensuring the safety and comfort of all onboard."

The airline said the woman and newborn received the care they needed from medical personnel.
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