Woman gives birth midflight as air traffic controller suggests fitting name for baby

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Talk about making an entrance – a sky-high entrance.

A woman gave birth midair Friday on a flight from Kingston, Jamaica to New York, turning a routine trip into a high-altitude delivery.

Caribbean Airlines said the surprise birth happened on flight BW005. The flight from Kingston to New York was expected to take about four hours.

As the flight neared its destination, pilots alerted air traffic control about the unexpected medical situation.

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"We have a passenger, a pregnant passenger, who is going into labor at this time," a pilot said in audio obtained by CBS News.

After coordinating medical crews to meet the plane at the gate, a controller is heard asking, "Is it out yet?" When the pilots confirmed the woman had given birth onboard, another controller chimed in with a fitting suggestion.

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"Alright, tell her she’s got to name it Kennedy," the controller said, a nod to the airport where the flight was about to land.

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Caribbean Airlines said that, while the birth was unexpected, the crew never declared an emergency during the flight. Instead, the airline praised its crew, who "managed the situation in accordance with established procedures, ensuring the safety and comfort of all onboard."

The airline said the woman and newborn received the care they needed from medical personnel.