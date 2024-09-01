Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US

Woman gets run over by police officer while sunbathing at New Jersey beach: police

Ford F-150 reportedly broke the woman's ribs and injured her lung

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
close
Sea lions 'respond' after California beach is closed to the public Video

Sea lions 'respond' after California beach is closed to the public

The City of Monterey has closed San Carlos beach near Cannery Row after an influx of sea lions from the Channel Islands overtook the sands. (Credit: City of Monterey)

A woman relaxing at a beach in Wildwood, New Jersey, was reportedly run over by a police officer during a freak accident last week.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Star-Ledger. Wildwood Police Chief Joseph Murphy told the Press of Atlantic City that the incident involved one of the department's Ford F-150 pickup trucks.

The victim, whose name was not released by authorities, suffered broken ribs, three fractured vertebrae and a lung injury, according to WPVI-TV, which cited the victim's boyfriend.

Murphy said that the officer operating the pickup truck had been responding to an ordinance violation when the accident happened.

ODD-LOOKING FISH, LARGEST OF ITS KIND, WASHES UP ON BEACH, STUMPS EXPERTS: 'REMARKABLE'

Split image of car, Wildwood beach

A woman was reportedly run over by a Wildwood Police Department vehicle last week. (iStock)

"The officer was down there in performance of his duties, on a call for service," the police chief said. "Horrifically, he ran over a victim who was lying on the beach."

Murphy added that the victim was visiting Wildwood while on vacation, ahead of Labor Day weekend.

"There was a lot of help from people on the beach," the police chief added. "The civilians on the beach did an incredible job."

A bystander named Rose Simone told WPVI-TV that fellow beachgoers immediately started panicking when the car ran over the woman.

WOMAN IMPALED BY UMBRELLA WHILE SUNBATHING AT FLORIDA BEACH: POLICE

Beach skyline

People walk along the beach days before the Memorial Day weekend, the un-official start of summer, on the Jersey shore on May 27, 2021 in Wildwood, New Jersey. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

"Everybody was gathering around screaming, yelling at the person in the truck, 'Stop! There's somebody under your truck! You hit somebody!'" the Chalfont, Pa., resident recalled.

"A bunch of guys came around that were in the area, and they said we have to lift the truck, the front of the truck, to get her out," Simone continued.

Simone told the Star-Ledger that she had noticed the woman before the incident happened. The victim was wearing dark clothes while lying on a beach towel.

"It was an accident, clearly. But one that probably could have been avoided," she added.

The victim is expected to survive. 

People in swimsuits at beach

: A couple embraces on the beach on May 30, 2022 in Wildwood, New Jersey. (Mark Makela/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the Wildwood Police Department for more information.

Andrea Margolis is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.