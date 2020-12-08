Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Oregon
Published

Woman falls into volcano vent on Oregon's Mount Hood

Caroline Sundbaum, 35, told Fox News she suffered a dislocated shoulder but otherwise 'feels fine' and is on the mend

By Vandana Rambaran | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 8Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A woman skiing on Oregon's Mout Hood-- an active volcano-- plunged into a vent on its side but lived to tell the tale. 

Caroline Sundbaum, 35, told Fox News she suffered a dislocated shoulder but otherwise "feels fine" and is on the mend, after slipping off the snow-covered fumarole--  a vent in a volcano that emits steam and gases that often smell like rotten eggs but that can be concealed by other weather conditions. 

PORTLAND HOME STRUCK BY OVER 50 BULLETS, AS POLICE RESPOND TO MULTIPLE SHOOTINGS OVER LAST 3 DAYS

"The sensation was like someone pulling a chair out from underneath you," Sundbaum said on ABC News' "Good Morning America" Monday, three days after the incident occurred. 

She told the show that a good samaritan nearby had a rope and was able to rescue her from being buried underneath the snow. 

SMALL OREGON TOWN REELS AFTER CITY COUNCIL REP DIES FIGHTING OFF BURGLAR

"I was terrified -- very concerned that the snow was gonna fall on me and suffocate me," Sundbaum said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

An avid skier, Sundbaum was with her husband and was wearing traction shoes and a helmet, and was also equipped with water. 

Authorities said the quick rescue also saved Sundbaum from toxic fumes that are usually emitted by fumaroles.

Vandana Rambaran is a reporter covering news and politics at foxnews.com. She can be found on Twitter @vandanarambaran