Portland home struck by over 50 bullets, as police respond to multiple shootings over last 3 days

A house in Portland this past weekend was riddled with at least 50 bullets in a shooting that remains under police investigation. Investigators said they found 83 shell casings scattered across the scene outside.

It was among several shootings in the city the past few days.

The Oregon city saw a 190.9% increase in gun violence in November compared to the same month last year, according to statistics made public by the Portland Police Bureau. As December begins, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of the 600 block of Northeast Morgan Street at about 12:34 a.m. Monday.

Officers found shell casings on the ground and discovered that a residence and a vehicle had been struck by gunfire, according to a press release from the bureau. Police said there were at least 83 shell casings at the scene, and a residence had evidence of over 50 bullet strikes.

No injuries connected to this incident have been reported to police, the press release said.

Since Friday at midnight, police have responded to at least seven shootings across Portland, although no injuries have been reported.

The first three incidents all happened at separate locations Saturday at about 1:43 a.m. An officer responded to areas near Northeast 15th Avenue and Northeast Dekum Street, Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Northeast Lombard Street, and North Albina Avenue and North Rosa Parks Way.

On Sunday, police responded to another three shootings: the first at 2:11 a.m. near Southeast 170th Avenue and Southeast Division Street, a second at 1:17 p.m. near North Columbia Boulevard and North Bank Street, and a third at 9:05 p.m. near the 3100 Block of Southeast 136th Avenue.

The final shooting reported to police before the release was published happened Monday at 1:07 a.m. near the 13100 Block of East Burnside Street.