Woman demanding reparations at Target gets punched in the face by security guard: 'Rosa Parks Moment'

A woman who allegedly demanded reparations at an Ohio Target checkout line was punched in the face by a security guard and placed under arrest.

"This is my Rosa Parks moment," 37-year-old Karen Ivery told police officers after a confrontation inside a Blue Ash Target last year, according to a report from the New York Post.

Ivery's explanation to police came after a dramatic scene played out in the store, where she attempted to pay for her $1,000 grocery bill by demanding reparations from the store's manager.

According to the police report, Ivery asked the Target cashier to speak with a manager when checking out her groceries, bringing up reparations several times during their encounter. When the manager arrived, Ivery asked for reparations before becoming angry and walking "aggressively" toward the manager.

"Ivery kept berating her about reparations and her privileged life" while walking toward the manager, the report said.

Zach Cotter, a 28-year-old loss prevention officer, then approached Ivery to try to defuse the situation, asking the irate customer to calm down and leave the store. But the loss prevention officer's intervention only led to Ivery becoming more angry, with the screaming customer allegedly following Cotter to his office.

When Cotter tried to shut the door to his office behind him, Ivery followed and forced her way in, resulting in the loss prevention officer throwing a punch that landed squarely on the customer's face, according to a report and video of the incident.

Surveillance footage of the altercation shows the moment Cotter landed the punch, which caused Ivery to fall to the floor.

Police arriving at the scene reviewed the footage and determined that Ivery was the "aggressor" in the situation and placed her under arrest.

"Ivery was confrontational with officers on the scene and didn’t want to explain her actions," the police report said.

Bodycam footage from Ivery's interaction with police captured the customer comparing her situation to Rosa Parks, telling officers she was summoning the manager "so we could have a larger conversation about how money works, and how the provision works, and how it’s been working in our community in a very wrong way."

Ivery was eventually sentenced to one day in jail and fined $110 for disorderly conduct.