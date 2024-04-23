Woman beaten to death in Miami Beach: report

A woman was fatally beaten early Tuesday outside the Miami City Ballet in the tourist hotspot of Miami Beach, according to a local report.

The Miami Beach Police Department told Fox News Digital in a statement that it is "currently conducting a death investigation in the area of 22 Street and Liberty Avenue."

"The investigation is in its preliminary stages, and our team is working to gather all relevant information," a spokesperson added, urging anyone with information to contact the department’s detectives.

Sources told WSVN that the victim was a woman who was fatally beaten. The station reports that what appeared to be a blood-soaked blanket was also found at the scene.

The body has since been taken away from the area, but the woman has not been publicly identified, it added.

Further details were not immediately available.

Miami Beach has been a popular destination for spring breakers, although the city has instituted a curfew.