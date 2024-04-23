Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Miami

Woman beaten to death in Miami Beach: report

Body removed from scene outside Miami City Ballet, according to report

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A woman was fatally beaten early Tuesday outside the Miami City Ballet in the tourist hotspot of Miami Beach, according to a local report. 

The Miami Beach Police Department told Fox News Digital in a statement that it is "currently conducting a death investigation in the area of 22 Street and Liberty Avenue." 

"The investigation is in its preliminary stages, and our team is working to gather all relevant information," a spokesperson added, urging anyone with information to contact the department’s detectives. 

Sources told WSVN that the victim was a woman who was fatally beaten. The station reports that what appeared to be a blood-soaked blanket was also found at the scene. 

MIAMI BEACH SPRING BREAK RESTRICTIONS PROVED TO BE ‘HUGE SUCCESS’ FOR RESIDENTS AND BUSINESSES 

Miami City Ballet building

A body was found early Tuesday outside the Miami City Ballet building in Miami Beach, Florida, according to WSVN. (Google Maps)

The body has since been taken away from the area, but the woman has not been publicly identified, it added. 

SEAN ‘DIDDY’ COMBS BIKES AROUND MIAMI BEACH, APPEARING CAREFREE AFTER FEDERAL RAIDS 

Miami Beach Police Department vehicle

The Miami Beach Police Department says the investigation "is in its preliminary stages." (Miami Beach Police Department)

Further details were not immediately available. 

Miami Beach Police Department headquarters

The Miami Beach Police Department headquarters in Miami Beach, Florida. (Google Maps)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Miami Beach has been a popular destination for spring breakers, although the city has instituted a curfew. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.