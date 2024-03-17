Miami Beach spring break restrictions proved to be ‘huge success’ for residents and businesses

Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner joined ‘Fox News Live’ on Sunday with the latest on how the city's businesses and residents have been affected by this year’s spring break curfew.

"[For] a number of years we’ve had shootings in our street, and we’re a safe city, and these measures were necessary to keep everyone safe," Meiner said. "A lot of businesses are happy that we put in these measures. It's a handful of businesses that are impacted [by the curfew], but many businesses are saying they’re actually making more money this year than in past years."

The Miami Beach mayor went on to relay insight on how local residents and businesses have been "extremely pleased" by the results of the midnight curfew during the two weeks of spring break.

Meiner added, "This is the calmest spring break we’ve had in years. A number of restaurants that make their business, like traditional restaurants, are actually telling me thank you, that these measures have helped them, [that] it’s kept things safer, calmer and that they're actually busier."

The city of Miami Beach has implemented varying security measures, from bag checks, DUI checkpoints, and parking garage closures to an increased police presence, early liquor store closings, doubled towing fees and even restricted beach access.

"We took the most robust measures we’ve ever taken by a longshot. Between our Miami Beach Police, the county, [our] sister cities, the governor and Florida Highway Patrol, they really came through. They gave us 45 officers last weekend and this weekend, it's really helped. You can see the difference on the street, it's calmer," the mayor stated.

"We want our hotels filled, which they are, and actually, I think the opposite was happening. We were risking ruining our reputation by having these acts of violence which we've prevented this year. This is a win-win for everyone, and this is actually a huge success for us this year," Meiner continued. "Everyone in our city is appreciative of the drastic actions we’ve taken, which have worked."

The Magic City implemented these restrictions to foster their "continued commitment to protecting public safety."

Former FBI agent and Miami resident , Nicole Parker, spoke about the impact that this year’s restrictions have had on the city, stating, "It’s a full 180 compared to last year."

"If you’re in law enforcement and your local officials do not allow you to enforce the laws and your hands are tied, then you can expect crime, you can expect violence, you can expect problems," Parker added. "This new mayor and other members that have been elected, they back the blue, and they have a zero-tolerance policy. Everyone has stepped up to the line and I can tell you it's beautiful, we love having guests in Miami Beach."

The mayor said law enforcement is still "busy" but that things are calm.

"We’re still a busy city. I was out there last night with police and everyone, and we were busy, but everything is calm. Everyone is having a great time the way it should be," Meiner said.