Woman assaulted 12-year-old Boy over Trump sign, police say

A woman is being sought by authorities in Colorado after she allegedly attacked a young boy because he was sporting a sign supportive of President Trump while riding his bike around the neighborhood.

Law enforcement said the attack occurred in Boulder on Monday, CBS 4 in Denver reported.

The police report stated the woman, who is in her 20s or 30s, was riding a moped that is either blue or grey and passed by the boy on his bike before making a U-turn after she saw the Trump sign.

“The suspect made a U-turn and approached the victim and began assaulting him because of his political banner," investigators said. "The suspect then attempted to take the banner but was unsuccessful."

