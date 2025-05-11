Expand / Collapse search
Woman arrested for driving into festival crowd hours after explosion rocked same event

Shocking video shows the woman hitting a police officer with her car before barreling toward a crowd

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
Published
close
Woman arrested after barreling into crowd at festival Video

Woman arrested after barreling into crowd at festival

The driver, 28-year-old Kai Deberry-Bostick, was arrested after she breached barriers and drove into a crowd at the Main Street Festival in Laurel, Maryland. (Credit: Facebook / Laurel Police Department)

An annual Maryland festival — which attracts thousands of attendees each year — faced a series of setbacks on Saturday when a woman drove into a busy crowd, just hours after a propane explosion rocked the same event.

The driver, 28-year-old Kai Deberry-Bostick, was arrested and criminally charged after "recklessly" breaching barriers and driving down a bustling road at the Main Street Festival in Laurel, Maryland, according to Laurel Police.

Police body camera footage shows Deberry-Bostick sitting in her car, contemplating how to get through the closed-down street. A police officer apologizes for the inconvenience and offers to order her a taxi. 

VANCOUVER DRIVER PLOWS INTO CROWD OF PEOPLE ATTENDING FILIPINO FESTIVAL, KILLING MULTIPLE VICTIMS

A woman was arrested after she breached barriers and drove into a crowd at a festival in Maryland. The incident occurred after a propane explosion at the event.

The driver, 28-year-old Kai Deberry-Bostick, was arrested after "recklessly" breaching barriers and driving into a crowd at the Main Street Festival in Laurel, Maryland, police said. (X / @cityoflaurel and Facebook / Laurel Police Department )

"There has to be another way," she says. "I'm not taking a taxi all the way to Virginia. I work in Virginia."

5 DEAD, MANY INJURED AFTER MAN DRIVES INTO GERMAN CHRISTMAS MARKET IN SUSPECTED TERROR ATTACK: REPORT

Deberry-Bostick then gets out of her car and walks over to where the officer is standing. "I've gotta go to work!," she says. "What do you want me to do?"

The officer warns her not to disturb the area, to which she replies, "I might have to." 

Deberry-Bostick then proceeds to rip the caution tape off the barrier blocking the road and gets back in her car. She begins driving right into the officer who tries to block her from entering the festival.

"Stop! Stop your car," the officer yells.

A woman was arrested after she breached barriers and drove into a crowd at a festival in Maryland. The incident occurred after a propane explosion at the event.

The festival’s parade was canceled due to a propane explosion as vendors were setting up. One person was injured in the explosion and sent to the hospital, Laurel Mayor Keith R. Sydnor said at a news conference. (X / @cityoflaurel)

Dramatic footage shows the woman hitting the officer with her vehicle. She then barrels down the street toward festival-goers as the officer trails behind on foot. 

"Thanks to their rapid response, no festival-goers were harmed," Laurel Police said in a statement. "However, during the incident, one of our officers did sustain minor injuries after being struck by her vehicle."

RAGING PORTLAND DRIVER RIPS THROUGH ROSE PARADE IN FURIOUS VIDEO

The shocking encounter came just hours after a propane explosion as vendors were setting up. One person was injured in the explosion and sent to the hospital, Laurel Mayor Keith R. Sydnor said at a news conference.

A woman was arrested after she breached barriers and drove into a crowd at a festival in Maryland. The incident occurred after a propane explosion at the event.

"This is a festival that's been going on for 44 years," Sydnor said. "Unfortunately, this accident happened, but we're glad everyone is safe." (X / @cityoflaurel)

The festival’s parade, which usually kicks off the festival at 9 a.m., was canceled due to the incident. Sydnor added he does not think the investigation into the explosion will go further because it was likely a "negligent accident on the vendor setting up."

"This is a festival that's been going on for 44 years," Sydnor said. "Unfortunately, this accident happened, but we're glad everyone is safe."

The Main Street Festival closes down Laurel, Maryland's Main Street each year. It allows thousands of festival-goers to walk around and enjoy a parade, a range of food vendors, arts and crafts, and more, according to the City of Laurel, Maryland website.

Laurel Police did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Sophia Compton is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.