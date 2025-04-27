Vancouver driver plows into crowd of people attending Filipino festival, killing multiple victims

A driver ran a car into a crowd at a Filipino festival in Vancouver, Canada, on Saturday night, leaving several victims dead and others injured, local authorities said.

The incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. at the Lapu Lapu Day block party, the Vancouver Police Department said in a social media post.

"A number of people have been killed and multiple others are injured after a driver drove into a crowd at a street festival at E. 41st Avenue and Fraser shortly after 8 p.m. tonight," police said.

The exact number of people dead or injured was not immediately known.

The driver was taken into custody, police said. The motive for the person driving into the crowd is unclear at this time.

Video posted on social media showed victims and debris strewn across a long stretch of road.

A black SUV with a damaged front section was seen in still photos from the scene.

