Canada

Vancouver driver plows into crowd of people attending Filipino festival, killing multiple victims

The driver was taken into custody, police said

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published | Updated
Multiple dead, others injured after vehicle plows in street festival in Vancouver, Canada Video

Multiple dead, others injured after vehicle plows in street festival in Vancouver, Canada

Police say the drive is in custody. It's not clear whether the act was intentional or an accident. 

A driver ran a car into a crowd at a Filipino festival in Vancouver, Canada, on Saturday night, leaving several victims dead and others injured, local authorities said. 

The incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. at the Lapu Lapu Day block party, the Vancouver Police Department said in a social media post.

"A number of people have been killed and multiple others are injured after a driver drove into a crowd at a street festival at E. 41st Avenue and Fraser shortly after 8 p.m. tonight," police said.

vancouver filipino festival

Vancouver police on the scene after an SUV plows into a crowd of people at a Filipino festival.  (X/marcmaravillas via Storyful)

The exact number of people dead or injured was not immediately known.

vancouver police on scene after car plows into crowd at street festival

Police work on Fraser street, near the site of the Lapu Lapu day block party where a vehicle drove into a crowd killing several people in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada April 26, 2025.  (REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier)

The driver was taken into custody, police said. The motive for the person driving into the crowd is unclear at this time.

vancouver police on scene after car plows into crowd at street festival

Police officers work at the scene, after a vehicle drove into a crowd at the Lapu Lapu day block party, in what police say has left multiple people killed and injured, in Vancouver, Canada April 26, 2025. (REUTERS/Chris Helgren)

Video posted on social media showed victims and debris strewn across a long stretch of road. 

vancouver police on scene after car plows into crowd at street festival

An ambulance is parked at the site of the Lapu Lapu day block party, where a vehicle drove into a crowd killing several people in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada April 26, 2025. (REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier)

A black SUV with a damaged front section was seen in still photos from the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Fox News Digital's Bradford Betz and The Associated Press contributed to this report.