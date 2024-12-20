Car drives into idyllic Germany Christmas market in suspected terrorist attack: report

A festive Christmas market in Eastern Germany erupted into chaos after a car was driven into a group of people.

According to German daily newspaper Bild, more than 20 people were injured in a suspected terrorist attack in the idyllic Christmas market in the Eastern German city of Magdeburg on Friday.

Multiple reports, citing the German public broadcaster MDR, said at least one person had been killed and several injured, though Fox News Digital could not independently verify the casualties.

The identity of the driver and whether the incident was intentional or not remains unclear, though multiple reports confirmed the driver had been arrested.

The local police force took to X to confirm that, "Extensive police operations are currently taking place at the Magdeburg Christmas market.

"The Christmas market in the city center is closed," it added. "Further reports will be made."

The German Interior Minister, Nancy Faeser, assured market goers last month that though there were no indications of any danger in attending the Christmas markets, it was best to remain vigilant, reported the Independent.

The incident involving a vehicle driving through a Christmas market echoed previous attacks carried out in Germany, including in 2016 when a truck drove through a holiday market in Berlin and killed 12 people, as well as injuring some 50 others, in what the White House at the time said it believed was a terrorist attack.

This story is developing.