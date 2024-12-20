Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Germany

Car drives into idyllic Germany Christmas market in suspected terrorist attack: report

At least 20 people are injured, and one reported to have been killed in a suspected terrorist attack

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten , Caitlin McFall , Benjamin Weinthal Fox News
Published
close
Suspected terror attack at Christmas market Video

Suspected terror attack at Christmas market

Many injured after vehicle drove into Christmas market in suspected terror attack in Germany. (Credit: @muirytAtyrium via Storyful)

A festive Christmas market in Eastern Germany erupted into chaos after a car was driven into a group of people.

According to German daily newspaper Bild, more than 20 people were injured in a suspected terrorist attack in the idyllic Christmas market in the Eastern German city of Magdeburg on Friday.

Rescue workers in Germany

 Rescue workers in action at the Christmas market in Magdeburg. Photo: Dörthe Hein/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa (Photo by Dörthe Hein/picture alliance via Getty Images) (Dörthe Hein/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Multiple reports, citing the German public broadcaster MDR, said at least one person had been killed and several injured, though Fox News Digital could not independently verify the casualties.  

The identity of the driver and whether the incident was intentional or not remains unclear, though multiple reports confirmed the driver had been arrested.

The local police force took to X to confirm that, "Extensive police operations are currently taking place at the Magdeburg Christmas market. 

"The Christmas market in the city center is closed," it added. "Further reports will be made."

The German Interior Minister, Nancy Faeser, assured market goers last month that though there were no indications of any danger in attending the Christmas markets, it was best to remain vigilant, reported the Independent.

 The incident involving a vehicle driving through a Christmas market echoed previous attacks carried out in Germany, including in 2016 when a truck drove through a holiday market in Berlin and killed 12 people, as well as injuring some 50 others, in what the White House at the time said it believed was a terrorist attack.

This story is developing. 

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.