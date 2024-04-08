Woman allegedly went on Florida highway shooting spree ‘directed by God’ in relation to the solar eclipse

Florida police arrested a Georgia woman on Monday after she allegedly went on a shooting spree directed by "God," during the solar eclipse.

The Florida Highway Patrol arrested Taylon Nichelle Celestine, 22, of Georgia, and charged her with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and improper discharge of a weapon.

Police said troopers responded to reports of an active shooter in Holmes County.

An investigation found that a woman, later identified as Celestine, checked out of a local hotel and told staff she was going on a shooting spree directed by "God," in relation to the solar eclipse on Monday.

Celestine allegedly drove a purple Dodge Challenger with Georgia plates onto Interstate 10 at the 112-mile marker, heading westbound.

According to police, Celestine opened fire on another vehicle within five miles of getting onto the interstate, and she struck the vehicle multiple times.

The driver of the vehicle was hit by broken glass and grazed on the arm by a bullet, police said. Still, the driver was able to move over to the shoulder of the interstate.

As Celestine continued driving westbound, she allegedly shot at another vehicle near the 107-mile marker, police said, and shot the driver in the neck. The driver was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries.

Troopers conducted a traffic stop nearly nine miles up the road and took Celestine into custody without incident.

When the troopers searched the purple Dodge Challenger, they reportedly recovered a 9mm handgun and an AR-15.

Celestine was taken to the Holmes County Jail where she was booked on several charges, including attempted murder.