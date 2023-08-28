Expand / Collapse search
Florida

Woman accused of blaming occult in murders of fiance, mother: 'It was self-defense'

Alexandra Cupolo is accused of premeditated murders of her fiance and mother in Florida

Chris Eberhart
Published
Florida cops found a note at a 2022 murder scene that said, "The occult were messing with me. Don't believe anything bad. I am telling the truth."

The bizarre note was found in the house where Alexandra Cupolo – then 27 – allegedly killed her fiancé Andrew Sturm and her mom, Jacqueline Cupolo. 

Sixteen months later, a judge said Alexandra was unfit for trial and ordered her to be turned over to a treatment facility. 

The judge's order requires reports every six months on Cupolo's competency restoration to decide if the case will proceed. 

Alexandra Cupolo mugshot taken in April 2022 after alleged murders of her fiancé and mother

Alexandra Cupolo, a Florida woman who was accused of killing her fiance and mother in 2022, was deemed unfit for trial. (Palm Beach Sheriff's Office)

Both victims were found dead inside a Palm Beach Gardens home during an early morning welfare check on April 12, 2022, after Sturm, an emergency room physician, did not show up for work.

Responding officers found Alexandra "in and out of consciousness" while lying on a bed, according to local news outlet WPTV, which cited the police report. 

Fearing Alexandra, who is now 29, was in trouble, police broke through the door. 

She allegedly told the officers, "The occult made me do this. It was self-defense," according to the arrest report. 

7700 arbor crest way Palm Beach Gardens Florida

Alexandra Cupolo, who is accused of killing her mom and fiance on the 7700 block of Arbor Crest Way in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, in April 2022, was deemed unfit for trial after saying the occult made her do it. (Google Street View)

After her arrest, police executed a search warrant and found the chilling note about the occult. 

The note also gave instructions for how to care for the dogs and Alexandra's last will and testament and living will. 

While in the hospital, Alexandra allegedly told detectives that she shot her mom and fiance. 

She allegedly said her mom "is a b----" and then fatally shot Sturm because "he was standing next to her," according to the probable cause affidavit obtained by FOX 17

Cupolo said Sturm's death was all right because he is now at peace, FOX 17 reported. 

Chris Eberhart is a crime and US news reporter for Fox News Digital. Email tips to chris.eberhart@fox.com or on Twitter @ChrisEberhart48.