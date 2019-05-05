Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin veteran gifted Harley Davidson motorcycle by Hogs for Heroes

By Fox 11 News | Fox News
Hogs for Heroes gifts Harley Davidson motorcycle to veteran

Rob Thiede of Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin, plans to use the motorcycle to pay the good deed forward.

With an applause, a few tears and the keys to a new ride, Rob Thiede was given a Harley Saturday afternoon.

And while some might say a bike is nothing more than an expensive toy, Thiede disagrees.

"This isn’t a toy or me this is a tool," he explained. "It’s a tool to kind of release from my personal demons that I have from war."

Having served on an Iraqi operation, Thiede knows personally what it’s like to have things he can’t talk about.

AIRLINE DEBUTS MILITARY-THEMED AIRCRAFT AHEAD OF HONOR FLIGHT TO DC

It’s why he plans on using the bike pay it forward.

"I want it to also be a tool to let other veterans know, 'hey, you know everything’s possible if you put our mind to it,'" Thiede said.

It was a gift from Hogs for Heroes, an area nonprofit.

The local group raises money to buy bikes for injured Wisconsin veterans.

