Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin soon to open gun deer-hunting season through Nov. 26

9-day open season begins this Saturday

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Wisconsin's annual nine-day gun deer-hunting season starts this weekend to a mixed outlook.

‘TURKEY SLAYER’ RALLIES FELLOW HUNTERS TO WAGE WAR ON FOOD INSECURITY THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

The season kicks off at sunrise on Saturday and closes on the evening of Sunday, Nov. 26.

A deer runs across the road, Wednesday, May 6, 2015 in Kinross Charter Township, Mich. Harsh winters the past few years have decimated deer herds across the Upper Midwest. In Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, where the annual fall deer hunt is a way of life, the population has dropped as much as 40 percent after two bitterly cold and snowy winters. The state’s Natural Resources Commission will discuss the situation Thursday during its monthly meeting in Lansing. A memo prepared by the Department of Natural Resources lists six options, including canceling this year’s U.P. deer hunting season. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

A deer runs across the road, Wednesday, May 6, 2015, in Kinross Charter Township, Michigan. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Hunters killed 203,295 deer during the 2022 season, up 14% from 2021. The higher kill numbers came despite fewer hunters in the woods; license sales were down 1.6% last year.

Officials with the state Department of Natural Resources say the outlook for this year's harvest is mixed. The gun season opens on the earliest possible day this year, putting it closer to breeding season, when deer will be on the move and increase hunters' chances.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But last winter was tough in northern Wisconsin, which could translate to fewer deer in that part of the state. And a lack of snow won't help hunters. Snow helps hunters track and spot deer.