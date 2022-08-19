Wisconsin Republican congressional primary candidate, Charity Barry, pursues recount after losing by 74 votes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A candidate who narrowly lost a Wisconsin Republican congressional primary by 74 votes has filed for a recount.

Charity Barry said Thursday she was pursuing a recount after running second to attorney Erik Olsen in Wisconsin's 2nd District primary Aug. 9. The official canvass showed Olsen's margin over Barry, a landscaping supervisor, came in a race with more than 43,000 ballots cast.

Barry's petition, submitted to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, requests a hand recount. The recount is expected to begin Saturday morning.

The liberal-leaning 2nd District covers a swath of southern Wisconsin that includes the city of Madison and Dane County as well as all or portions of five other counties. The GOP winner will face Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan in November.

Separately, Republican Adam Steen said Thursday he would mount a write-in challenge to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. Steen, a political newcomer, narrowly lost to Vos after Steen was endorsed by Donald Trump over Vos' refusal to pursue decertification of the 2020 election.