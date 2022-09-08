Wisconsin prison inmate charged with first-degree murder in 37-year-old cold case

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Wisconsin prison inmate has been charged with first-degree murder in a 37-year-old cold case.

Donald Wayne Maier, now 60, was charged in the 1985 slaying of 28-year-old Benny Scruggs, the state Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

Scruggs was found stabbed to death in his bed in his Wisconsin Rapids home.

Maier is serving 15 years in prison for six counts of stalking in an unrelated case. A criminal complaint charging him in Scruggs' death said he confessed it to fellow inmates, and also said he was having an affair with Scruggs' wife.

Court records did not list an attorney for Maier, who faces an initial court appearance on Friday.