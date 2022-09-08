Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wisconsin
Published

Wisconsin prison inmate charged with first-degree murder in 37-year-old cold case

Wisconson prisoner was having an affair with the wife of the man he murdered in 1985

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Wisconsin prison inmate has been charged with first-degree murder in a 37-year-old cold case.

Donald Wayne Maier, now 60, was charged in the 1985 slaying of 28-year-old Benny Scruggs, the state Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

Scruggs was found stabbed to death in his bed in his Wisconsin Rapids home.

WISCONSIN SCHOOL DISTRICT SUED FOR VIOLATING PARENTS' RIGHTS WITH GENDER IDENTITY POLICY

A Wisconsin inmate has been charged with homicide for a murder that took place in 1985.

A Wisconsin inmate has been charged with homicide for a murder that took place in 1985.

Maier is serving 15 years in prison for six counts of stalking in an unrelated case. A criminal complaint charging him in Scruggs' death said he confessed it to fellow inmates, and also said he was having an affair with Scruggs' wife.

WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE INVESTIGATING SHERIFF'S DEPUTY WHO FATALLY SHOT A MAN

Court records did not list an attorney for Maier, who faces an initial court appearance on Friday.