Wisconsin

Wisconsin officer hit by car, 2 civilians shot in hotel confrontation near Milwaukee

All 3 were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries

Associated Press
Published
A police officer and two other people were injured Friday in an incident outside a hotel in suburban Milwaukee, authorities said.

Two civilians and a police officer were injured in a confrontation at a suburban Milwaukee hotel.

North Shore Fire/Rescue said it responded to a report from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office of two civilians who had suffered gunshot wounds and a law enforcement officer who had been struck by a vehicle in the northern suburb of Glendale.

The fire/rescue agency said it transported two male civilians with gunshot wounds and a law enforcement officer who had been struck by a vehicle to a hospital.

Local news outlets reported the officer had traumatic but non-life-threatening injuries and the two civilians also had non-life-threatening injuries.