Sex assault charge against police shooting victim Jacob Blake dropped in plea deal

Prosecutors in Wisconsin have dropped sexual assault charges against Jacob Blake — the Black man who was left paralyzed in a police shooting that sparked protests across the nation over the summer.

Kenosha police were trying to arrest Blake in connection with the sex assault case on Aug. 23 when a cop shot him seven times in the back as he tried to duck into his SUV.

Blake had been accused of breaking into a woman’s home and sexually assaulting her in May. The case had been scheduled to go to trial on Monday.

As part of a plea deal, the 29-year-old copped to two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, for which he was sentenced to two years of probation at a hearing over Zoom on Friday.

In exchange, prosecutors dropped the felony third-degree sexual assault charge and a misdemeanor criminal trespass charge against him.

During the hearing, prosecutors said that the alleged victim — who is the mother of Blake’s three sons — was not cooperating with the investigation and had walked back her claims, according to the Kenosha News.

“This was an agreement reached partly because the victim in this matter was not responsive to the subpoena to appear in court,” Walworth County District Attorney Zeke Wiedenfeld said of the plea deal.

However, Wiedenfeld said that while Blake had never been convicted of a crime as an adult, there was a long history of 911 calls from the woman accusing him of domestic violence or property disputes.

Judge Bruce Schroeder told Blake that engaging in domestic violence sets “a ghastly example for these children.”

“But your life has changed dramatically and perpetually,” Schroeder added.

“I hope that (your medical condition) will improve and that you’ll do better, but it does make unrealistic the suggestion that you be imprisoned for these cases.”

Blake, who remains paralyzed from the waist down, has been staying at a rehabilitation facility in Illinois. His lawyer said it is expected he will be confined to a wheelchair for the rest of his days.

An investigation into the police shooting is still ongoing. The encounter sparked days of anti-police brutality protests that turned violent at times.

During one night of demonstrations, prosecutors say 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse traveled to Kenosha from nearby Antioch, Ill., and fatally shot two men and wounded a third.

He’s been charged with two counts of felony homicide, attempted homicide, possession of a dangerous weapon while under the age of 18 and reckless endangerment.

