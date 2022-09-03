Wisconsin homicide suspect shot and killed by police following high-speed chase

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Wisconsin man wanted in connection with a murder in Milwaukee was killed in a police shooting Friday night.

Ernest Blakney, 47, was shot and killed by police in Milwaukee's downtown bar district after a high-speed chase Friday, FOX 6 reported.

He was wanted for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, 36-year-old Nikia Rogers, whose body was discovered in Blakney's burned-out home on August 25. He was suspected of setting his house on fire.

An autopsy later revealed Rogers died from bullet wounds to her back and head. Her death was ruled a homicide.

A warrant for Blakney's arrest was issued on Monday.

According to authorities, police located a pickup truck and the suspect around 11 p.m. Friday. The truck and the suspect were wanted in connection to the homicide.

Blakney allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend just days after a judge denied a request from prosecutors to hold him in jail until his sentencing hearing, as he recently pleaded guilty to child sex charges.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the suspect refused to stop, and the chase began.

The pursuit eventually ended when the truck became disabled. The suspect then exited the vehicle and fired shots at police. Several officers shot back at the suspect, hitting the target.

The suspect died of his injuries, and his gun was recovered by officers. Police described the suspect only as a 47-year-old homicide suspect, but the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man as Blakney.

Blakney was previously charged with second-degree sexual assault and was accused of engaging in sex with a 13-year-old girl in 2020. He posted $5,000 cash bail and was released from jail in November 2021, the complaint states.

Fox News' Adam Sabes contributed to this report.