Wisconsin high school accused of holding a body shaming banquet

A Wisconsin high school is accused of conducting body shaming activities last March at a cheerleading banquet, during which a coach reportedly gave out Big Booty, Big Boobie and String Bean awards, according to a report in The New York Times.

The Big Boobie Judy award was for the girl with the biggest breasts, The Times reported, and the coach handing out the award joked that the winner risked a concussion when she ran because of her “enormous boobs.”

The Big Booty Strube award was given to another girl, and the coach presenting the award said: “We love her butt. Everybody loves her butt.”

The String Bean award was given to a freshman girl who, The Times reported, “was so light and skinny.”

Although complaints were made against the school, the American Civil Liberties Union, which on Tuesday sent Kenosha Unified School District a formal warning of a potential lawsuit, said objections were ignored.

The ACLU claims the Wisconsin district “failed to take any meaningful corrective action” in the case.

The ACLU also reported that when the coaches of the cheering squad were confronted, the coach responded: “I honestly don’t feel that I need to explain myself about how we ran our banquet. Actually we have ran it this way for years and have never had a problem.”

Chief Communications Officer Tanya Ruder of the Kenosha unified district said in an email to Fox News Tuesday night: “A clear expectation has been set that awards of this nature are not acceptable and are not to be given at Tremper cheerleading banquets going forward. As for the investigation, we are not at liberty to share personnel matters.”

The Times reported that this year’s cheerleading banquet is next month; cheerleaders and coaches are invited — but parents are not.