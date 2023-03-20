Wisconsin firefighter recovering after fall from roof as daughter's kidney is failing

A Milwaukee firefighter is recovering after falling two stories from a roof while battling an apartment complex fire over the weekend,

Jeff Rothmeier suffered a concussion, memory loss, a bruised lung, a spinal fracture and 10 broken ribs Saturday, his family told FOX6. He is said to be stable, awake and talking.

"He’s in rough shape," said Eric Daun from the Milwaukee Professional Fire Fighters. "The road to recovery is going to be a little long and strenuous for him, but he needs prayers and support from everyone."

A family GoFundMe account says Rothmeier's daughter, Fiona, is currently dealing with kidney failure. The family has been taking monthly treks to the Mayo Clinic for treatment after deciding to remove her kidney.

Rothmeier appeared on a podcast called "FireNuggets" back in June 2021, when he said he dreamed every day about being a soldier and a firefighter. He has been able to live both dreams.

Rothmeier served with the St. Paul Fire Department in Minnesota before moving to Milwaukee.

"For me, I literally had tears in my eyes the day they called me and asked me to be part of the St. Paul Fire Department," Rothmeier said in the podcast. "Honestly, I didn’t think I had it dialed in enough to be such a servant. Like, it’s such an honor; right? We come to these callings because we’re seeking something. I think we’re seeking brotherhood. I think we’re seeking acceptance, and I think we’re seeking something greater than us."

The family is asking for prayers and donations now that they have two family members who will be in hospitals in different states.

"Support his family," union president Daun said. "The husbands and wives really have a stressful job when we go to work because they don’t know what’s going to happen. What happened to Jeff could happen to any of us. The inherent dangers of firefighting are always going to be there."

Milwaukee Fire Department is still investigating the cause of Saturday's fire.

The Red Cross is assisting 10 people who lived at the apartment.