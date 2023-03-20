Department of Justice officials investigate mysterious death of Wisconsin woman

Investigators with the state Department of Justice are investigating a mysterious death in northeastern Wisconsin.

The Justice Department said in a statement that police officers were called to a house in the village of Hortonville in Outagamie County on Saturday morning on a report of two unresponsive individuals.

Officers found a dead woman and a man with serious injuries. The man was taken to a local hospital.

The Justice Department said the public is not in danger.

The agency’s Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the inquiry with assistance from the Hortonville Police Department and the Outagamie County Coroner’s Office.



