Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published
Last Update 15 mins ago

National weather forecast: Wintry weather returns while hail, isolated tornadoes are possible

Dry, breezy and warm conditions to persist in Southwest, Southern Plains

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
National Forecast, March 10Video

National Forecast, March 10

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

Wintry weather returns to parts of the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest on Wednesday as a system from the West moves in.   

Temperatures will drop behind the cold front associated with this storm. 

The national forecast for Wednesday, March 10. (Fox News)

The national forecast for Wednesday, March 10. (Fox News)

Along the cold front, showers and thunderstorms will be present with some of those storms turning severe.   

US NEARS RECORD FOR AVALANCHE DEATHS 

Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible for parts of the Central Plains and Mid-Mississippi Valley through Thursday.  

Expected rainfall totals through Friday. (Fox News)

Expected rainfall totals through Friday. (Fox News)

The West remains active with another storm spreading rain and mountain snow over California and then into the Great Basin and Rockies. 

Current drought conditions in the western U.S. (Fox News)

Current drought conditions in the western U.S. (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP   

Dry, breezy and warm conditions will persist over the Southwest and Southern Plains, bringing another day of critical fire danger.   

Current risk of dire danger. (Fox News)

Current risk of dire danger. (Fox News)

Red Flag warnings are up over parts of New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Colorado. 

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Mostly Sunny" (Harper Collins, March 5, 2019) Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

Your Money