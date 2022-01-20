Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Winter weather forecast for Gulf Coast; snow and ice expected in Mid-Atlantic, Northeast

Wind chill warnings, advisories are still in place over the upper Midwest

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
National weather forecast for January 20 Video

National weather forecast for January 20

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has your FOX Weather forecast.

There’s plenty of winter to go around the country today, including areas across southern Texas and the Gulf Coast, where very cold air has settled in.  

BETTY WHITE-OUT? MICHIGAN NAMES SNOWPLOW AFTER LEGENDARY ACTRESS

Northeast winter weather alerts

Northeast winter weather alerts (Credit: Fox News)

Rain, ice and snow are expected for parts of the South up into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.  

Southeast winter weather alerts

Southeast winter weather alerts (Credit: Fox News)

A winter storm warning is in effect for southern Texas, with winter weather advisories for central Texas and sections of Louisiana and Mississippi.  

Ice and snow will make travel extremely dangerous for these areas.

Texas winter weather alerts

Texas winter weather alerts (Credit: Fox News)

Rain and freezing rain will develop across portions of the Carolina coasts tonight and Friday. 

Carolina coasts winter weather alerts

Carolina coasts winter weather alerts (Credit: Fox News)

An ice storm warning is in effect where accumulating ice will make travel impossible and cause concerns for power outages.

Midwest wind chill alerts

Midwest wind chill alerts (Credit: Fox News)

Wind chill warnings and advisories are still in place over the upper Midwest where wind chills will be into the minus teens and twenties.

Northeast snow forecast

Northeast snow forecast (Credit: Fox News)

 CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lake effect snow will continue over the next few days and more rain and mountain snow will move into the Northwest and into the Rockies today and Friday.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Make Your Own Sunshine." Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

Your Money