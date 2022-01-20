Winter weather forecast for Gulf Coast; snow and ice expected in Mid-Atlantic, Northeast

There’s plenty of winter to go around the country today, including areas across southern Texas and the Gulf Coast, where very cold air has settled in.

BETTY WHITE-OUT? MICHIGAN NAMES SNOWPLOW AFTER LEGENDARY ACTRESS

Rain, ice and snow are expected for parts of the South up into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

A winter storm warning is in effect for southern Texas, with winter weather advisories for central Texas and sections of Louisiana and Mississippi.

Ice and snow will make travel extremely dangerous for these areas.

Rain and freezing rain will develop across portions of the Carolina coasts tonight and Friday.

An ice storm warning is in effect where accumulating ice will make travel impossible and cause concerns for power outages.

Wind chill warnings and advisories are still in place over the upper Midwest where wind chills will be into the minus teens and twenties.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lake effect snow will continue over the next few days and more rain and mountain snow will move into the Northwest and into the Rockies today and Friday.