Winter weather will blast New England, Great Lakes

Southeast, Gulf Coast will see flooding, severe storms

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
A storm system moving off the East Coast will bring a quick blast of wintry weather from the Great Lakes to New England, including the possibility for freezing rain and ice. 

COLD AIRMASS TRIGGERS FREEZE, FROST WARNINGS IN CALIFORNIA

The ice forecast through Friday night in New England, Great Lakes

The ice forecast through Friday night in New England, Great Lakes (Credit: Fox News)

Some severe storms and flash flooding will be possible along the trailing cold front across the eastern Gulf Coast and Southeast.  

The futuretrack across the Southeast, Gulf Coast

The futuretrack across the Southeast, Gulf Coast (Credit: Fox News)

Temperatures will cool off for a day, but will rebound on Sunday for the East.  

The snow potential in the West through next week

The snow potential in the West through next week (Credit: Fox News)

The West is stuck in winter, with cold air, rounds of wet weather and plenty of snow.  

Rain forecast across Hawaii through Saturday

Rain forecast across Hawaii through Saturday (Credit: Fox News)

Heavy rain will cause flooding for Hawaii during the next few days.

