Winter storm prep: National Weather Service says 'once-in-a-generation' storm approaching Buffalo region

High winds expected in western and upstate New York ahead of Christmas

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
Northern states hit with snow from massive winter storm

FOX Weather correspondent Katie Byrne reports that a major winter storm has impacted holiday travel and is likely to hit other areas on 'Special Report.'

The National Weather Service is describing the winter storm bearing down on Buffalo and western New York ahead of Christmas as a "once-in-a-generation" event. 

The declaration comes as much of the Great Lakes region is under winter storm watches and warnings during one of the busiest travel periods of the year. 

"This once-in-a-generation storm will produce high winds east of Lake Ontario Thursday night into Friday morning, then over a larger coverage of our region Friday into Saturday," the NWS’ Buffalo office said Wednesday. 

"Winds could gust over 65 mph, leading to at least scattered power outages, if not widespread outages," it added. 

WINTER STORM WIND CHILL ADVISORIES STRETCH FROM MINNESOTA TO TEXAS AS 26 STATES BRACE FOR BITTER COLD 

Cars travel through blowing, drifting snow on McKinley Parkway in Hamburg in Erie County, N.Y., Nov. 20, 2022.

Cars travel through blowing, drifting snow on McKinley Parkway in Hamburg in Erie County, N.Y., Nov. 20, 2022.

An advisory is warning residents in that area of a "rapid switch from rain to snow with sharply falling temperatures into the teens and single digits" that "will result in a flash freeze on Friday." 

ARCTIC BLAST TO BRING LIFE-THREATENING COLD TO MOST OF US 

Expected snowfall totals for this week.

Expected snowfall totals for this week.

"Cold wind chills as low as 10 to 20 below zero this weekend could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes," the NWS also said. 

Expected snowfall totals in western New York this week.

Expected snowfall totals in western New York this week.

Buffalo has been pummeled with lake effect snow in recent weeks. 

One storm during the week before Thanksgiving dropped more than 80 inches of snow in the city’s suburbs of Orchard Park and Hamburg.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.