Winter storm to bring hazardous weather across US
Heavy snow, blizzard conditions are expected for the Midwest across the Great Lakes
A dynamic winter storm is bringing all sorts of weather hazards across the country on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Heavy snow and blizzard conditions are impacting the Midwest across the Great Lakes.
Accumulating ice will also be an issue from Michigan down into the Plains.
Behind the strong cold front, temperatures will be 20-40 degrees below average with dangerous wind chills, while record warmth will be possible ahead of the boundary.
Warmer than average temperatures will also fuel the risk for strong-to-severe storms, with the risk for large hail, strong winds, heavy rain and tornadoes.
Please stay alert to all the latest watches and warnings throughout the day and evening.