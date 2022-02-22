Expand / Collapse search
Winter storm to bring hazardous weather across US

Heavy snow, blizzard conditions are expected for the Midwest across the Great Lakes

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast for February 22 Video

National weather forecast for February 22

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has your FOX Weather forecast.

A dynamic winter storm is bringing all sorts of weather hazards across the country on Tuesday and Wednesday. 

MOST WIDESPREAD DROUGHT IN 9 YEARS EXPECTED TO EXPAND 

U.S. futuretrack

U.S. futuretrack (Credit: Fox News)

Heavy snow and blizzard conditions are impacting the Midwest across the Great Lakes.  

Winter weather alerts

Winter weather alerts (Credit: Fox News)

Accumulating ice will also be an issue from Michigan down into the Plains.  

Ice glaze threat

Ice glaze threat (Credit: Fox News)

Behind the strong cold front, temperatures will be 20-40 degrees below average with dangerous wind chills, while record warmth will be possible ahead of the boundary.  

Severe storm threat

Severe storm threat (Credit: Fox News)

Warmer than average temperatures will also fuel the risk for strong-to-severe storms, with the risk for large hail, strong winds, heavy rain and tornadoes.   

Rain still to come

Rain still to come (Credit: Fox News)

Please stay alert to all the latest watches and warnings throughout the day and evening.

