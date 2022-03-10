Expand / Collapse search
Winter storm to bring snow from Southwest to Northeast

An arctic cold front has brought temperatures down 20-30 degrees below average as far south as Texas

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Another big winter storm is cranking up across the Plains, bringing heavy snow from the Southwest to the Northeast over the next few days.  

U.S. winter weather alerts

U.S. winter weather alerts (Credit: Fox News)

An arctic cold front has brought temperatures down 20-30 degrees below average as far south as Texas.  

U.S. snow forecast

U.S. snow forecast (Credit: Fox News)

Some Northern Tier areas will struggle to make it out of the single digits. 

Northeastern rain forecast

Northeastern rain forecast (Credit: Fox News)

Snow will spread into the Tennessee and Ohio valleys on Friday and Saturday.  

Northeastern snow forecast

Northeastern snow forecast (Credit: Fox News)

Parts of the interior Northeast will receive more than a foot of snow.

Southeast severe storm threat

Southeast severe storm threat (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, strong-to-severe storms will be possible Friday from the Gulf Coast to the Southeast, including the risk of hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service.

