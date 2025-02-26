Wife of murdered Minnesota pastor charged in alleged plot to kill husband on mission trip: church

A Minnesota woman has been charged with the murder of her husband while the couple and their five children were missionaries in the southern African nation of Angola last year, their church said.

Beau Shroyer, 44, from Detroit Lakes, was found dead in a vehicle in Thienjo, a town in southern Angola, in October 2024. His wife, Jackie Shroyer, was arrested in connection with the death in November and is accused of forming a murder-for-hire plot after she allegedly cheated on him

"It saddens me immensely to have to share with you that we were notified that Jackie has been formally charged as a co-author in the murder of her husband," Troy Eaton, the lead pastor for the Detroit Lakes church, wrote in a statement.

"Please continue to cling to the Lord and His unchanging character, nature and love and continue to pray for truth to be clear, for justice to be served and for God’s kingdom to come and will to be done," he said.

The family of seven was deployed by SIM USA, an evangelical Christian organization, to the southern African nation in 2021. The organization said they are "shocked and devastated to learn that his wife, Jackie Shroyer, has been arrested in connection with his death."

"SIM is grateful to Angolan law enforcement for their diligence in investigating this matter and encourages patience and respect for all involved as the legal process unfolds. SIM remains committed to supporting the ongoing pursuit of justice for Beau and has taken steps to ensure that Jackie has appropriate legal representation," they said.

Both the FBI and State Department were aware of the case, SIM USA said. Jackie will remain in custody in Angola and is scheduled to face trial in the next six months, they said. The State Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The church said the Shroyers' five children are being cared for by close family, with support from SIM USA and the church.

The murder-to-hire plot unfolded with Angolan authorities previously revealing that the pastor’s wife was having an affair with the couple’s security guard, and she then allegedly offered the guard and two others $50,000 to slay her spouse.

According to the Angola Press Agency, a public news agency in Angola, the Angolan Criminal Investigation Service said Jackie was having an affair with Bernadino Elias, 24, who worked at the family's home as a security guard, and she was upset that the family’s mission was ending and didn’t want to leave.

The scheme involved three people hiring a car and pretending the vehicle was having trouble in a remote area in the town of Thienjo, Palanca.

They called Beau, who arrived in his Jeep, and the three suspects then stabbed him to death, according to the Angola Press Agency.

Police released an image of Elias with his alleged accomplice, Isalino Kayoo, 23, outside a police station.

They were pictured standing in front of the blue rental car and Beau’s white SUV. A picture from inside Beau’s white SUV shows a bloodstained front seat and binoculars.

Police say they recovered an American-made knife at the scene. The knife was displayed on a table along with cash and a cellphone.

Manuel Halaiwa, the CIS superintendent of criminal investigation, previously told the Angola Press Agency that the motives for the crime were "strong suspicions of a romantic relationship between the person who ordered the crime and her accomplice, the guard and the couple’s residence."

David Dorman, who worked with Beau Shroyer in real estate for years before Shroyer decided to serve in Africa, told Fox News Digital that Beau was "a wonderful person."

"Not sure I’ve ever met a more selfless human," Dorman said. "The courage it took to take this leap to begin with was something I’ve admired for years. He loved people and genuinely cared about those less privileged. It’s been a giant shock to the core to see this unfold this way."

Dorman said Beau’s passion to help others less fortunate was evident in his work in real estate and his eventual transition to full-time ministry.

"Beau was special. Beau went the extra mile for clients… He was a true partner and loved what he did. His attitude was infectious and I genuinely loved working with him," he said. "A true servant in a sea of snakes, 100% a client advocate. The lengths I watched him go to for his clients was something of a legend. No one went the extra mile more than him."

