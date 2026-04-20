Wife cuffed in husband’s decades-long murder mystery as cops cite new tech break

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A Texas woman is behind bars after authorities say she was linked to her husband’s cold case murder investigation nearly a quarter of a century after his death.

Lisa Honrud, 55, was taken into custody in Waxahachie on Monday, according to the Frisco Police Department.

Authorities alleged Honrud is connected to the 2002 death of Frank Weiss, who was Honrud’s husband at the time.

COLD CASE BREAKTHROUGH SOLVES TEEN KILLING AFTER SUSPECT LIVED FREE FOR DECADES: 'BETTER BE AFRAID'

The body of Weiss, a Plano resident, was found near Lake Lewisville, launching a two-decades-long search for his killer, according to authorities.

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Honrud was taken into custody in coordination with the Frisco and Waxahachie Police Departments, officials said.

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While authorities did not reveal additional details regarding what led investigators to Honrud, they added her arrest was made due to "advancements in investigative techniques, modern technology and new information from a key witness."

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Honrud is facing a murder charge stemming from the 24-year-old cold case, according to authorities.

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It was not immediately clear if Honrud had retained an attorney following her arrest.

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"We are thankful for our investigators who have put countless hours into this case, as well as the Waxahachie Police Department for their assistance with this arrest," Frisco Police Chief David Shilson said. "For 24 years, the Weiss family has waited for answers. Today’s arrest is an important step toward justice, and we will continue working until everyone involved is held accountable."

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The Frisco Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.