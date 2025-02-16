Expand / Collapse search
Kansas

Wife convicted of murdering Army soldier husband at home on military base

Federal jury convicts Margaret E Shafe of fatally shooting husband last year

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published | Updated
A Kansas woman has been convicted by a federal jury for shooting and killing her Army soldier husband at their home at Fort Riley in February 2024.

On Friday, officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Kansas announced that 31-year-old Margaret E. Shafe was found guilty of murder in the second degree for shooting and killing her husband, Army Spc. Greg Shafe, who was a soldier assigned to Fort Riley, a military installation in Kansas.

According to Shafe's obituary, he succumbed to a gunshot wound to the head he sustained on Feb. 19, 2024, while on base. He was pronounced dead the next day. Shafe was set to deploy to Poland with his new squadron when his wife had to be hospitalized due to complications with her pregnancy.

2 SUSPECTS, INCLUDING VICTIM'S HUSBAND, CHARGED IN STABBING DEATH OF FORT CAMPBELL SOLDIER IN TENNESSEE

"Greg stayed at Margaret’s side while she was hospitalized in Kansas City for the remainder of her pregnancy and Sydona’s stay in NICU," the obituary reads. "Greg loved his family very much and Sydona was Greg’s pride and joy. She was truly a daddy’s girl."

Shafe lived on base with Margaret, his 1-year-old daughter and his stepdaughter, the obituary says.

FORMER ARMY SOLDIER CONVICTED OF MURDERING PREGNANT SOLDIER ON GERMANY BASE IN 2001

A GoFundMe page was also created by a family friend, Abby Shelton, to help support his Shafe's daughters. 

"This is the worst type of tragedy. Greg was a beacon of light in such a dark world. We are all heartbroken, and praying endlessly for Greg’s family and loved ones," the GoFundMe post reads. 

SOLDIER CHARGED WITH MURDER AFTER FEMALE SERGEANT'S BODY FOUND IN DUMPSTER AT MISSOURI BASE

According to Shelton, one of Greg Shafe's siblings is going to adopt his younger child, while his 9-year-old stepdaughter will live with her biological father.

Margaret Shafe faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

It was not immediately known what led to the shooting or the motive. 

Officials added that the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Department of Army Criminal Investigation Division and the Fort Riley Directorate of Emergency Services investigated the case.

Stepheny Price is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to stepheny.price@fox.com