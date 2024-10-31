Soldier charged with murder after female sergeant's body found in dumpster at Missouri base

A soldier has been charged with murder in connection to the death of a 23-year-old female sergeant whose body was found inside a dumpster at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri.

Specialist Wooster Rancy, 21, of the 5th Engineer Battalion, was charged in relation to the death of Sergeant Sarah Roque, the Army said.

Roque was first reported missing on Monday, October 21, after her family and chain of command were unable to contact her.

The base announced that Roque's body was found in a dumpster near barracks for single soldiers a day after she was reported missing. Officials declined to say who found her body or whether there was a suspected cause of death.

"It is with a heavy heart that we inform the Fort Leonard Wood community that our missing Soldier, Sergeant Sarah Roque, 23, has been found deceased," they wrote in a Facebook post.

The base said Rancy is currently being held in pretrial confinement awaiting a preliminary hearing.

Rancy is originally from North Miami, Florida, and serves as a combat engineer with the 509th Clearance Company, 5th Engineer Battalion, the base said. He joined the Army in 2022 and attended Basic Combat Training at Fort Leonard Wood.

The Department of Army Criminal Investigation Division said they are continuing to investigate.

A motive for the murder has not yet been determined. It is also unclear if Rancy and Roque knew each other.

Roque was from Ligonier, Indiana, and served as a bridge crew member and a mine dog handler with the K-9 detachment of the 5th Engineer Battalion, base officials said in a news release.

She enlisted in 2020 and attended basic training at Fort Leonard Wood. Her awards and decorations included the Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

Beck said her death has caused a "tremendous void" in their team.

"The Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood team is deeply saddened by this devastating loss, and we send our deepest condolences to the family, friends and fellow Soldiers of Sergeant Roque," Beck said.

"Sergeant Roque was a daughter, sister, friend and soldier who chose to serve our country bravely and honorably," he said. "Her passing has caused a tremendous void throughout our team, and while there are no words to ease the pain, we continue to provide care, resources and support to those who are affected during this difficult time."

Roque's death came after Army Pfc. Katia Dueñas Aguilar, 23, was brutally killed in May in her home near Fort Campbell in Louisiana.

According to an autopsy report, Dueñas suffered 68 stab wounds to her neck and upper body. The medical examiner ruled her death a homicide due to sharp force injuries.

In the months since, no suspect has been named, no motive identified and no arrests made.

Fox News Digital's Sarah Rumpf-Whitten and The Associated Press contributed to this report.