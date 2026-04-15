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Widow, son of late Chicago commissioner found shot dead inside home in suspected homicide

Police say a weapon was found at the scene but no arrests have been announced in the investigation

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
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A prominent Chicago family is at the center of a double homicide investigation after the widow and son of late Cook County Commissioner Dennis Deer were found shot to death Tuesday inside a West Side home.

Officers responded to the responded to the North Lawndale home just before 6 p.m. local time Tuesday where they found Deer's widow, Barbara Deer, 51, and son, Kaleb Deer, 23, shot to death, FOX 32 Chicago reported.

Barbara Deer suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and Kaleb Deer had been shot in the head, according to the report.

It is unclear what led to the discovery of the bodies.

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Chicago police say the widow and son of the late Cook County commissioner were found shot to death Tuesday inside a West Side home. (iStock)

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Police noted a weapon was found at the scene, though its details have not yet been publicly released.

Neighbor Rev. Chris Griffin told WGN-TV there was suspicious activity at the Deer household before police responded, noting he received a call to "check on someone in Barbara’s home."

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"We didn’t know what was going on," Griffin told the outlet. "When we got here, the house was locked, both doors were closed, their dog was outside barking, which is not normal. … The dog had been out for over an hour, and that was a little bit of a red flag."

The deaths are being investigated as homicide, according to the report. No arrests have been announced.

Chicago police officers stand at a crime scene in Chicago.

Authorities have not yet released any suspect information or arrests. (Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images, File)

Barbara Deer, a North Lawndale native, married her high school sweetheart, Dennis Deer, 51, who died in 2024 following a double lung transplant, FOX 32 and WGN-TV reported.

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She was active in the community, volunteering and sitting on various community committees.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
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