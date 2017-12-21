Widow of Orlando shooter due in federal court for hearing

The 31-year-old widow of the man who killed dozens of people at a Florida nightclub is expected in federal court for a hearing.

During Thursday's hearing for Noor Salmon, her lawyers and prosecutors will argue which evidence will be presented to jurors during her trial, which is scheduled for March 1. The widow of Omar Mateen faces charges of aiding a foreign terrorist organization and obstruction of justice.

She was arrested seven months after the June 12, 2016 shooting that killed 49 people at Pulse nightclub. Mateen called 911 from the club to pledge his allegiance to the Islamic State.

Prosecutors allege that she knew Mateen was planning the attack. Her attorneys counter that she had no idea of his plans and that he frequently lied to her.