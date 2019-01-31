‘Wide neck’ man known for viral mugshots is arrested again in Florida

A Florida man is up to his neck in mugshots after the viral sensation found himself back in jail for a third time Tuesday when the state revoked his bond for a prior arrest, a report said.

Charles Dion McDowell, 31, had his bond revoked -- relating to charges of fleeing and eluding police, possession of meth and cocaine, and other drug offenses -- from an arrest last year in Escambia County, the Pensacola News Journal reported.

Records showed he had paid the $57,000 bond and was released from jail Nov. 19.

But McDowell was arrested a second time just two days later in Alabama for allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase. He was charged with eluding police, second-degree marijuana possession, driving with a revoked license, reckless driving, and improper lane usage. He was released — after posing for a new mugshot and posting a $5,400 bond.

McDowell’s mugshot became a viral sensation when the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office posted it on its Facebook page in November. The ensuing popularity not only spawned a slew of neck jokes on the internet, but made McDowell “internet famous.” His Instagram account “damnwideneck” boasts 1.3 million followers.

McDowell must now remain behind bars until he faces trial for the charges from his Florida arrest last year, the News Journal reported. His next court date was scheduled for Feb. 21.

A post on his Instagram regarding the incident reads: "When all this is over with this last case, you have his word that’ll he’ll never go back to jail again!”

