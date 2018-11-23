'Neck guy' whose mugshot went viral arrested again

The Florida man whose mugshot went viral last week for his tree trunk-sized neck appeared to not have learned his lesson while behind bars -- he was arrested again on Wednesday for allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase.

Charles Dion McDowell, 31, was arrested Wednesday morning in Alabama after police used spike strips to stop his car as he attempted to flee from police on Interstate 85, the Auburn Plainsman reported.

McDowell’s mugshot became a viral sensation last week after Escambia County Sheriff’s Office posted it on its Facebook page to announce his arrest – which including charges of eluding police.

“McDowell is currently a guest at the GoldStar Hotel with a bond of $57,000,” deputies wrote in the post at the time.

Record show he paid the bond and was released from jail.

After Wednesday’s arrest, McDowell is now facing five additional charges in Alabama: eluding police, second-degree marijuana possession, driving with a revoked license, reckless driving, and improper lane usage.

He was released Wednesday after posting a $5,400 bond.

It didn’t take long for jokes to start pouring in, with former WWE champ Sean “X-Pac” Waltman chiming in on Twitter.

“Keeps ending up in the wrong neck of the woods,” he wrote.