Wisconsin
Published

WI man pleads guilty to 11-year-old's fatal shooting, prosecutors eye 20-year sentence

Jerry Ward, then 17, shot and killed Anisa Scott as she was riding in a vehicle, though he was likely targeting its driver

Associated Press
A man charged in the 2020 shooting death of an 11-year-old girl riding in a car in Madison pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree reckless homicide in a deal with prosecutors.

Jerry Ward, who was 17 at the time of the shooting of Anisa Scott, originally was charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime. That charge and one of felony bail jumping were dismissed under the plea bargain, as were several other pending felony charges against Ward dating to 2020.

Wisconsin Fox News graphic

Jerry Ward of Madison, Wisconsin, has pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless homicide for the 2020 shooting of 11-year-old Anisa Scott. (Fox News)

Prosecutors are recommending a 20-year prison sentence for Ward followed by 10 years of extended supervision. A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled. Ward’s bail has been revoked.

Ward’s co-defendants, Andre Brown and Perion Carreon, have already pleaded guilty and been convicted in Scott’s death. Brown was sentenced to 35 years in prison followed by 25 years of extended supervision, while Carreon was given 30 years in prison followed by 25 years of extended supervision.

Investigators have said they believe the driver of Scott’s vehicle was the target of the shooting.