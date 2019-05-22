Why Nancy Pelosi may be forced into pursuing impeachment against Trump

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know today ...

Pelosi facing increasing pressure to support impeaching Trump

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is scheduled to have a special caucus-wide meeting of House Democrats on Wednesday morning as she faces growing calls within her party to impeach President Trump. Prior meetings involving Pelosi and top Democrats have escalated into heated exchanges, with the party torn over how to address Trump controversies. Pelosi has been reluctant to support impeaching Trump and has warned Democrats that impeachment could distract from the focus needed to win in the 2020 presidential election.

The House speaker has also warned colleagues that voters may not support impeaching Trump and that the party could suffer voter backlash if Trump was ultimately acquitted in the Republican-led Senate. Still, former White House counsel Donald McGahn's refusal, on Trump's orders, to appear at a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday has escalated tension between congressional Democrats and the Trump administration. A growing number of Democrats say they are dealing with a "lawless president" and that impeachment, not numerous investigations, may be the only way to hold the president accountable.

Joe Frontrunner versus 'Crazy Uncle Joe'

Joe Biden might be leading the race for his party's nomination now, but the former vice president is a "walking time bomb" and has to perform a "high-wire act" if he is to emerge from the crowded Democratic field in first place, according to Brit Hume, Fox News' senior political analyst. “I like Biden on a personal basis, but I think he is a walking time bomb," Hume said. "I think his age is an issue, I’m the same age as he is, my age is an issue, I think his is too... the filters don’t work as well, the memory isn’t as sharp. Hume made the comment while discussing Biden's 2020 prospects on the latest episode of the Fox News podcast, "The Candidates with Bret Baier."

Dozens of tornadoes slam the Midwest

Dozens of storms and tornadoes in the Midwest on Tuesday damaged multiple buildings -- including a racetrack grandstand -- but were expected to weaken by Wednesday. Missouri and parts of Illinois already have been hit with severe weather in the second consecutive day of severe storms and were blamed for at least two deaths. St. Louis was largely spared from the powerful storm system, but baseball’s St. Louis Cardinals called off their Tuesday game against their cross-state rivals, the Kansas City Royals, as the rumbling of an approaching storm could be heard downtown. The city's Lambert Airport shut down for an hour Tuesday but resumed flights a short time later.

Beverly Hills tobacco ban advances

The exclusive community of Beverly Hills, Calif., took a step Tuesday toward becoming the first city in the United States to ban the sale of tobacco products. The city council approved an ordinance that would ban the sale of cigarettes, cigars and other tobacco products at all retail locations within the tony Southern California city, including gas stations, convenience stores, pharmacies and newsstands. However, hotels and several high-end cigar lounges --- including the Grand Havana Room, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s favorite cigar club – would be exempt from the rule. The second reading and final vote on the ordinance is expected to take place in early June. If passed, the ordinance will be reviewed by the council in three years. Beverly Hills wasn't the only place to make history Tuesday: Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill into law that allows the composting of human bodies as an alternative to burials and cremations.

Cannes film poster depicts decapitated Trump

A B-movie poster courted controversy at the Cannes Film Festival's Market by featuring a bikini-clad woman resembling first lady Melania Trump holding two decapitated heads -- one of them a President Trump-like character wearing a “Make America Great Again” cap. The poster, for a 90-minute sci-fi thriller called “When Women Rule the World,” featured the tagline: “Meet the first lady of the future with her HEADS OF STATE!” The film was being promoted at the Cannes Market, part of the international film festival held each May in France.

