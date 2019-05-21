Cannes movie poster depicts decapitated Trump in 'MAGA' hat

A B-movie poster courted controversy at the Cannes Film Festival's Market by featuring a bikini-clad woman resembling first lady Melania Trump holding two decapitated heads -- one of them a President Trump-like character wearing a “Make America Great Again” cap.

The poster, for a 90-minute sci-fi thriller called “When Women Rule the World,” featured the tagline: “Meet the first lady of the future with her HEADS OF STATE!”

The film was being promoted at the Cannes Market, part of the international film festival held each May in France.

Sheldon Silverstein, the movie’s writer, director and producer, described it as a satire, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

KATHY GRIFFIN CLAIMS SHE'S ON A 'KILL LIST,' SAYS INDUSTRY STILL SHUNS HER FOR TRUMP MASK PICTURE

Comedian Kathy Griffin got into hot water after an infamous 2017 photo where she posed with a bloody severed head that resembled Trump. The image prompted a storm of criticism and involved an FBI and Secret Service investigation.

Griffin was let go from her New Year’s Eve co-hosting gig with CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

Silverstein also said he's no fan of the president, calling him a “moron.” Still, he claimed, “everybody seems to like” the movie so far.

The film follows a reality-show mogul and his Russian fiancée, Maria Putin, on their way to Las Vegas to begin production on a TV series called “Showgirl Wars.” They are somehow transmitted into the year 2121, after Trump “started World War III.”

“The few women who have survived have completely separated from men, blaming them for all the destruction,” the film’s website read. “The women live together in a women’s village lead by Auriana and protected by women warriors. The men live out in the desert.”