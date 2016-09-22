Who stole sword from Joan of Arc statue in Washington park?

Who swiped the sword from the Joan of Arc statue in northwest Washington's Meridian Hill Park?

That's what National Park Service officials are looking to find out after they noticed Wednesday morning that the statue of France's national heroine had been vandalized.

They say the bronze sword was missing and appeared to have been broken off.

While officials are unsure exactly when it was stolen, they believe it may have happened Tuesday. In the meantime, park authorities are working to get a new replacement sword for Joan.

This isn't the first time the statue's sword has vanished. Media outlets report that it was stolen in the 1970s and wasn't replaced until 2011.

U.S. Park Police are investigating the theft.