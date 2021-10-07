Gabby Petito: Brian Laundrie’s father joins manhunt: LIVE UPDATES

Laundrie's father joins search

Florida fugitive Brian Laundrie’s attorney said Wednesday that Christopher Laundrie would begin assisting authorities in the search for his son – who was last seen on Sept. 13, just days after his fiancée Gabby Petito officially became a missing person.

The FBI later uncovered Petito’s remains at a remote Wyoming campsite on Sept. 19."Chris Laundrie was asked to assist law enforcement in their search for Brian at the preserve today," Steve Bertolino, the family's attorney, told Fox News Wednesday night.

"Since the preserve has been closed to the public, Chris has not been able to look for Brian in the only place Chris and Roberta believe Brian may be."

Click here for the full story