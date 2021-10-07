Gabby Petito: Brian Laundrie’s father joins manhunt: LIVE UPDATES
Brian Laundrie’s attorney said Wednesday that Christopher Laundrie would begin assisting authorities in the search for his son – who was last seen on Sept. 13,
Florida fugitive Brian Laundrie’s attorney said Wednesday that Christopher Laundrie would begin assisting authorities in the search for his son – who was last seen on Sept. 13, just days after his fiancée Gabby Petito officially became a missing person.
The FBI later uncovered Petito’s remains at a remote Wyoming campsite on Sept. 19."Chris Laundrie was asked to assist law enforcement in their search for Brian at the preserve today," Steve Bertolino, the family's attorney, told Fox News Wednesday night.
"Since the preserve has been closed to the public, Chris has not been able to look for Brian in the only place Chris and Roberta believe Brian may be."
"I want to see him in a jail cell for the rest of his life."
That was Joe Petito's message on Wednesday to Brian Laundrie if the former fiancé of his slain daughter had anything to do with her death.
Joe sat down with Dr. Phil McGraw for the second part of a wide-ranging interview that aired Wednesday, along with Gabby Petito's mother, Nichole Schmidt, and her stepparents, Tara Petito and Jim Schmidt.
They discussed their desire for Brian Laundrie to be apprehended alive, what they are planning with the Gabby Petito Foundation, and their reaction to a 911 call for a domestic incident between the couple.
